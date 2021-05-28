GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $280.05 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average of $264.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.