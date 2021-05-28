Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.84 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.84 ($0.48). Approximately 27 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

