Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Electric were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

GE stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

