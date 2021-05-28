Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.