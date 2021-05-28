Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,666 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.