Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,400 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

