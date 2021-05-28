Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IWM stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average of $213.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

