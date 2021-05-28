Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.