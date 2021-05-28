Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 217,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 74.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 62.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.