GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 344.6% from the April 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GGN remained flat at $$4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 422,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,844. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

