GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 344.6% from the April 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of GGN remained flat at $$4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 422,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,844. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
