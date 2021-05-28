Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Games Workshop Group stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $164.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.13. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $164.29.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

