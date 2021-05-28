Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Critical Contrast

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Dorman Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A Dorman Products $1.09 billion 3.01 $106.87 million $3.45 29.70

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Dorman Products. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Garrett Motion and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorman Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Dorman Products 10.40% 14.65% 10.25%

Summary

Dorman Products beats Garrett Motion on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles, such as lighting, cooling, engine management, wheel hardware, air tanks, and cab products. In addition, it offers powertrain products, including cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines and reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components, other engine, and transmission and axle components; and chassis products consisting of control arms, brake hardware and hydraulics, axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and other suspension, steering, and brake components. Further, it provides automotive body products, such as window lift motors, switches and handles, wiper, and other interior and exterior automotive body components; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts; auto body and home electrical wiring components; and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, including on-line platforms; national, regional, and local warehouse distributors; and specialty markets; salvage yards; local independent parts wholesalers; and mass merchants. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

