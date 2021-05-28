Gas Price Down 5% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $9.15 or 0.00024949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $92.64 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00324863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00183759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

