GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.84. GasLog shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 126,534 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $553.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.66%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog in the first quarter valued at about $14,694,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the first quarter valued at about $14,181,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in GasLog in the first quarter valued at about $11,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 12.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog by 13,393.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,237,573 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

