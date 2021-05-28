Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) COO John Kinyon Sells 22,877 Shares

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,759.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

