Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

GATO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperformer rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

GATO stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

In related news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,877 shares of company stock worth $835,949 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.