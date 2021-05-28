GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of GATX worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 1.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in GATX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GATX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.