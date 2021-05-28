Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $109.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.