Geller Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.88, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

