Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $4,237,500.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54.

On Thursday, March 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

GNK opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

