Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Sells $27,140.00 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of Genesco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Shares of GCO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 143,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,927. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $822.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Genesco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

