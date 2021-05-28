Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Sells $27,140.00 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kathleen Mason also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of Genesco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.
Shares of GCO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 143,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,927. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $822.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Genesco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
