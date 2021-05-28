Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GCO opened at $56.63 on Friday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

