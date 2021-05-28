Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. Genesco has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

