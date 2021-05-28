Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

