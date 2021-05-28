Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GCO opened at $56.63 on Friday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

