Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.22 and last traded at $54.24. 1,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $815.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Genesco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Genesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

