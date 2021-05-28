Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-$95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

GTH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 216,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,443. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65. Genetron has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

