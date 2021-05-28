Getlink’s (GRPTF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Getlink alerts:

Shares of GRPTF stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $15.50. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. Getlink has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.