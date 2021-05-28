Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GJNSY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

