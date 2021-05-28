Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 50,000 Shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Stock

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Bull Horn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BHSEU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHSEU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Bull Horn by 9.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.