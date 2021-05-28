Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold a total of 41,418 shares of company stock worth $8,392,461 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.75. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.