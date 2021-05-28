Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $243.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.10.

GLOB stock opened at $217.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1 year low of $130.92 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Globant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.