Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.64 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 445,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,012. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

