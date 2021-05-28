Gnosis Achieves Market Cap of $265.34 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $265.34 million and $2.29 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $176.35 or 0.00491008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00081446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00019544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00913063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.73 or 0.09359896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00091522 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

