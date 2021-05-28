Gogo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,165 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,072% compared to the typical volume of 526 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gogo by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 115,201 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,744. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

