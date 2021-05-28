good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Trading Up 0.8%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 26,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 150,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGBF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of good natured Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

