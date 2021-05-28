Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.35. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $133,488. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

