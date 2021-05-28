GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Buys 57,963 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,377.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lake Group L.L.C. Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 195,108 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,184,923.60.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion and a PE ratio of -39.06. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

