Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research report report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of GSHD opened at $88.39 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $216,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,277 shares of company stock worth $33,650,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

