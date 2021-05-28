GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Peter C. Gotcher Sells 30,172 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

