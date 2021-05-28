Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

GPK opened at $17.68 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

