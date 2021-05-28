Gravity Market Cap Reaches $152,552.15 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded 55.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $152,552.15 and $7.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00318142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00184728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00032083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.00791345 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.