Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 6,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 21,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Great Bear Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

