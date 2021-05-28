Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GKIT stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Greenkraft has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
Greenkraft Company Profile
