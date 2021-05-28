Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GKIT stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Greenkraft has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

