Gregory N. Roberts Sells 6,674 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $575.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,466,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

