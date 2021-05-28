Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $1,605,000.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,749.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00.

Shares of GDYN opened at $15.50 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $839.68 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 742,318 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $8,469,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

