Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.62. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 102,916 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

