GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $571,021.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,430.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,052 in the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.