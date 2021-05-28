GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 13,150 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

MIRM stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $489.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

