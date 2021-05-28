GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.36% of Ocwen Financial worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 87,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.